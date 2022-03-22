Guild of Music Supervisors Announce 12th Annual Award Winners

The Guild of Music Supervisors announced its award winners in a virtual award ceremony on March 20.

Los Angeles, CA (March 22, 2022)—The Guild of Music Supervisors announced the winners in the craft of music supervision in film, television, documentaries, games, advertising and trailers in a virtual award ceremony on March 20.

Playing with the virtual format, Diane Warren and Mitchell Leib presented each other with their respective awards. Presenters on the evening also included Javier Bardem, Jessica Chastain, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo, Ryan Tedder, Marlon Wayans, Dave Burd, aka Lil Dicky, Rickey Minor, Rufus Wainwright, Wendy Melvoin and Lisa Coleman, Laura Karpman, Glen Hansard, and Steve Burns.

Spotlight artist Bahari performed their single “Savage,” with Goapele performing the GMS Award-nominated best song for television, “Look At Us,” from Homecoming, and Aloe Blacc performed the Oscar-nominated song “Somehow You Do,” written by GMS Icon Award honoree Diane Warren.

The complete winners list for the 12th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards is as follows:

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Over $25 Million

Steven Gizicki – Tick, Tick… Boom!

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $25 Million

Julianne Jordan, Justine von Winterfeldt – Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $10 Million

Mandi Collier, Frankie Pine – Sylvie’s Love

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $5 Million

Mandi Collier, Jen Malone, Nicole Weisberg – Zola



Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film

“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto

Songwriter: Lin-Manuel Miranda

Performer: Sebastián Yatra

Music Supervisor: Tom MacDougall

Best Music Supervision – Television Drama

Liza Richardson – Lovecraft Country – Season 1

Best Music Supervision – Television Comedy or Musical

Janet Lopez – The White Lotus – Season 1

Best Music Supervision – Reality Television

Sarah Bromberg, Stephanie Diaz-Matos, Eric Medina – Sweet Life: Los Angeles – Season 1

Best Music Supervision – Television Movie

Laura Webb, Lindsay Wolfington – To All The Boys: Always And Forever

Best Song Written and/or Recorded for Television

Title: “F*** The Pain Away”

Songwriter: Merrill Nisker (aka Peaches)

Performers: The Moordale Singers and Oli Julian

Program: Sex Education

Episodes 302 and 307

Music Supervisor: Matt Biffa

Best Music Supervision for a Documentary

Angela Asistio – Val

Best Music Supervision in a Docuseries

Aminé Ramer – HBO Music Box Series: Mr. Saturday Night, Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, And Rage, Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss, DMX: Don’t Try to Understand, Jagged, Listening to Kenny G

Best Music Supervision in a Trailer

Toddrick Spalding – King Richard

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Synch)

Jonathan Wellbelove – Apple – “iPhone 12 – Fumble

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Original Music)

Jonathan Hecht, Sarah Tembeckjian – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, The Trombone Shorty Foundation – “Rise and Shine”

Video Games: Best Music Supervision in a Video Game

Raphaella Lima, Cybele Pettus, Ben Werdegar – FIFA 22