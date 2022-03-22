Guild of Music Supervisors Announce 12th Annual Award Winners

Los Angeles, CA (March 22, 2022)—The Guild of Music Supervisors announced the winners in the craft of music supervision in film, television, documentaries, games, advertising and trailers in a virtual award ceremony on March 20.
Playing with the virtual format, Diane Warren and Mitchell Leib presented each other with their respective awards. Presenters on the evening also included Javier Bardem, Jessica Chastain, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo, Ryan Tedder, Marlon Wayans, Dave Burd, aka Lil Dicky, Rickey Minor, Rufus Wainwright, Wendy Melvoin and Lisa Coleman, Laura Karpman, Glen Hansard, and Steve Burns.
Spotlight artist Bahari performed their single “Savage,” with Goapele performing the GMS Award-nominated best song for television, “Look At Us,” from Homecoming, and Aloe Blacc performed the Oscar-nominated song “Somehow You Do,” written by GMS Icon Award honoree Diane Warren.
The complete winners list for the 12th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards is as follows:
Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Over $25 Million
Steven Gizicki – Tick, Tick… Boom!
Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $25 Million
Julianne Jordan, Justine von Winterfeldt – Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar
Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $10 Million
Mandi Collier, Frankie Pine – Sylvie’s Love
Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $5 Million
Mandi Collier, Jen Malone, Nicole Weisberg – Zola
Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film
“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto
Songwriter: Lin-Manuel Miranda
Performer: Sebastián Yatra
Music Supervisor: Tom MacDougall
Best Music Supervision – Television Drama
Liza Richardson – Lovecraft Country – Season 1
Best Music Supervision – Television Comedy or Musical
Janet Lopez – The White Lotus – Season 1
Best Music Supervision – Reality Television
Sarah Bromberg, Stephanie Diaz-Matos, Eric Medina – Sweet Life: Los Angeles – Season 1
Best Music Supervision – Television Movie
Laura Webb, Lindsay Wolfington – To All The Boys: Always And Forever
Best Song Written and/or Recorded for Television
Title: “F*** The Pain Away”
Songwriter: Merrill Nisker (aka Peaches)
Performers: The Moordale Singers and Oli Julian
Program: Sex Education
Episodes 302 and 307
Music Supervisor: Matt Biffa
Best Music Supervision for a Documentary
Angela Asistio – Val
Best Music Supervision in a Docuseries
Aminé Ramer – HBO Music Box Series: Mr. Saturday Night, Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, And Rage, Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss, DMX: Don’t Try to Understand, Jagged, Listening to Kenny G
Best Music Supervision in a Trailer
Toddrick Spalding – King Richard
Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Synch)
Jonathan Wellbelove – Apple – “iPhone 12 – Fumble
Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Original Music)
Jonathan Hecht, Sarah Tembeckjian – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, The Trombone Shorty Foundation – “Rise and Shine”
Video Games: Best Music Supervision in a Video Game
Raphaella Lima, Cybele Pettus, Ben Werdegar – FIFA 22