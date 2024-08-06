Harbor First in UK with Avid Shared Storage for Audio

Harbor Picture Company has become the first facility in the UK to install Avid’s Nexis shared storage engines for audio production.

London,UK (August 6, 2024)—Harbor Picture Company has become the first facility in the UK to install Avid’s Nexis shared storage engines for audio production.

The installation of a two-media-pack Avid Nexis F2 SSD system provides Harbor with a sizeable 76TB of storage, capable of playing back up to 10,000 audio tracks simultaneously via a 100GbE high-speed network connection. The new installation follows the post house’s investment last year in an Avid dual-operator 48-fader S6 console, two single-operator S6 consoles and an S4 console, all running Avid’s audio production software Pro Tools.

Adding the Nexis to the existing toolset reportedly helps Harbor to meet all the demanding production requirements from the five studios of its London facility, including a theatrical Atmos suite, two Atmos Home Entertainment suites and two ADR rooms.

Harbor is a premium end-to-end post-production studio, specializing in feature films, episodic drama, documentary and advertising. Launched in 2012, it has facilities in London, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Atlanta. In the UK, its recent productions have included Eric, True Detective: Night Country, Star Wars: Acolyte, Scoop, Heart of Stone, The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die and Great Expectations.

Alongside Avid, Harbor has worked on the installation with HHB Communications, Avid’s pro audio channel partner. HHB Communications CTO John Johnson says, “Adding the Nexis F2 SSD to the installation, Harbor can work faster and more efficiently than ever before. They can now run the industry-standard DAW—Pro Tools—on more than 15 rigs across five studios, paired with the most versatile control surface range, thanks to the high-speed Eucon protocol, all while being able to move projects easily between different studios to suit their clients’ requirements.”