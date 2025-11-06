Headroom Captures The Traitors

Headroom Productions in Canada enjoys the challenges of complex RF audio setups, but they had its work cut out for it on the reality series The Traitors.

Montreal, Canada (November 6, 2025)—Headroom Productions in Canada enjoys the challenges of complex RF audio setups, but they had its work cut out for it on the reality series The Traitors.

Based in Canada and led by CEO Jean-Sébastien Roy, the company provides broadcast equipment rentals for unscripted productions, managing everything from consoles to advanced RF systems. The Traitors presented significant logistical challenges due to its sprawling set, remote locations and constant on-the-go cast movement.

Roy explains, “We run a full-scale Wisycom setup across the entire production. From the moment the cast leaves the manor to the final challenge, we capture pristine audio, even when we can’t see the cast.”

For the show, Headroom deploys a Wisycom system comprised of 16 antennas, multiple Wisycom MAT288 matrix systems for RF-over-fiber connectivity and four of the brand’s MRK16 receivers, two at the manor and two at the challenge venue. The show additionally utilizes 26 Wisycom MTP61 bodypack transmitters, chosen for their compact size and functionality.

“We use the MTP61 packs not just for wireless transmission, but also for recording inside cars and during large-scale challenges,” Roy continues. “This allows us to keep the audio synced and intact even when coverage isn’t possible in real-time.”

The MRK16’s small form-factor has come into play for this project, which involves frequent travel and outdoor recording. “We’re constantly moving gear by boat or vehicle. The MRK16 makes it easy to transport high-quality RF capabilities without bulky racks,” Roy says. “ENG kits outfitted with MCR54 receivers also allowed the crew to capture spontaneous moments during challenges with maximum flexibility.”