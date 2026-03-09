Hear Something, See Something with This Plug-in

Los Angeles, CA (March 9, 2026)―For composer and re-recording mixer Michael Phillips Keeley, working from his Dolby Atmos-equipped studio, Sound Striker, a plug-in that visualizes the mix has become indispensable.

As immersive formats like Dolby Atmos demand precise object placement and bed management, Keeley often relies on Halo Vision’s real-time 3D immersive visualization to maintain full awareness of how energy is distributed throughout a mix. “I’ve been using Nugen Audio over the past 10 years, and the brand’s plug-ins have really become an essential part of my workflow, especially when mixing Dolby Atmos,” says Keeley.

“For me, Halo Vision isn’t just a meter, it’s a spatial compass. The plug-in’s 3D immersive awareness gives me that instant visual clarity that really helps me know exactly where the energy lives for critical, cinematic mixes.”

That spatial insight becomes even more essential when ensuring a mix translates across formats, as Keeley frequently delivers projects in multiple formats. “These features give me a fast, creative workflow and translation that I can trust, so my creative intent is preserved when folding down from Atmos to 7.1, 5.1, stereo and binaural,” he explains.

Keeley deploys Halo Vision across a range of high-profile projects, including theatrical trailers, streaming releases and immersive mixes, as well as other specialized projects. At Griffith Observatory, Keeley utilized Nugen Audio solutions to mix the planetarium’s renowned Signs of Life show in immersive 28.1 surround, navigating the unique demands of the dome-based audio presentation. He also mixed Pacific Standard Universe, a Dolby Atmos presentation at the Leonard Nimoy Event Horizon Theater.

“Halo Vision becomes incredibly important in those large-scale immersive venues, where speaker arrays wrap around and above the audience because it allows me to visually see how the energy is distributed through the dome of sound,” Keeley explains. “The plug-in’s 3D sound field display enables me to confirm that percussive hits, ambient beds and moving objects remain balanced and cohesive throughout the space. It is also a big help in determining where and how to pan certain objects around the room and how wide to make some of the beds.”