Hearing Impaired Mixer Captures Award-Winning Sound

Los Angeles, CA (November 20, 2025)—Despite battling a condition that left him 95% hearing impaired, Bruce Beacom has forged a career in location sound, collecting high-profile credits and Emmy nominations over the past two decades.

Beacom cut his teeth in post-production in New York City beginning in 1995, switching to location sound around 2001. His credits soon grew to include 16 seasons on Top Chef and 15 consecutive seasons of CBS’s Emmy Award-winning The Amazing Race, plus Big Brother and other projects. He was Emmy-nominated for his sound mixing on season four of HBO’s Project Greenlight.

Beacom started using Lectrosonics in 2003 with the UCR211 on the Fox show Paradise Hotel and is still a “proud legacy guy to this day.” His kit now consists mainly of equipment he purchased years ago, including SRb, M2R, UCR411a and R1a receivers and SMQV and UM400A transmitters. He also maintains gear like the UM200 transmitter and the UCR211 receiver for overseas jobs.

Beacom’s crisis began in his late twenties with a “horrible and deafening ringing—an internal siren that was incapacitating.” He was eventually diagnosed with otosclerosis, a rare genetic disorder where bone overgrowth prevents sound transmission in the middle ear. By age 33, his hearing was almost completely gone. Six surgeries have since restored his hearing to 80%.

Beacom was forced to adapt: “When I was almost completely deaf, I set the headphones to mono and turned them up so they would vibrate against my skull and I could feel it.” Plus, he says, “I developed a visual sense for sound, specifically by focusing on VU meters. I mixed a few years purely that way and surprisingly this made me a better engineer, even after regaining my hearing, because I take into account more dimensions of the sounds I’m capturing; it’s almost like having a sixth sense.”