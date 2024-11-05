HeGuang Studios Outfits Immersive Rooms

China (November 5, 2024)—Film postproduction facility HeGuang Studios in China recently upgraded its dialog and sound editing suites with Genelec immersive monitoring systems.

While reviewing films at home on modern high-quality monitors, mixing engineer Wang Chong, a longterm HeGuang collaborator, reportedly discovered sonic flaws in past productions: “These flaws were due to equipment limitations at the time. I realized that if I want my work to be broadcast 20 years from now with excellent sound quality, I must use the highest possible technical standards.”

To ensure high-quality sound reproduction during every step of the process, Genelec Smart Active Monitoring was his choice. Li Xiaopan, director of HeGuang Studios, explains: “We picked Genelec monitors for this immersive upgrade because they improve our working environment and enable us to confirm both sound and picture quality at the same time, which is crucial for projects on tight deadlines. The consistent performance of Genelec systems, praised for their ‘stable curve’ by many professional audio engineers, influenced our decision after extensive research.”

The facility, constructed by the Beijing-based As One Production, features three 7.1.4 rooms – the Premix Studio, the Home Studio and the Dolby Vision Home Certified Studio for color grading. The Premix Studio features Genelec S360s for LCR, 8340s for surround and height channels and a 7380 subwoofer, while the Home Studio has deployed 8350s for LCR, 8340s in the surround and height positions, complemented by a 7370 subwoofer. Interestingly, the choice of 7.1.4 for the Dolby Vision Home Studio is unusually sophisticated for a color grading room, and features 8330s for LCR, 8320s for surrounds and overheads and a 7360 subwoofer. Finally, the three Edit Studios are equipped with 7.1.2 systems variously featuring 8340 and 8330 monitors, plus 7360 subwoofers. All rooms have been configured and calibrated using GLM software.