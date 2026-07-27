KCRW to Add API AXS Console

Santa Monica, CA (July 27, 2026)—When it comes to public radio stations, they don’t get more iconic than the Santa Monica mainstay, KCRW 89.9, known for its broad range of live performances, music discovery and cultural content. Soon, a brand-new 48-channel Automated Processes, Inc. (API) AXS analog recording and mixing console will be helping make that happen, as the station has ordered the desk via dealer Vintage King.

The installation is slated for later this year, but the station is already looking forward to the new addition.

“For KCRW, the studio experience is as important as the broadcast itself,” said Scott Horner, Chief Technology Officer for KCRW. “We chose the API AXS because it combines the unmistakable sound of a fully analog API signal path with the flexibility our fast-moving live sessions require. It’s a console built for serious engineering, but also for creativity – giving artists and producers an environment that feels both technically uncompromising and deeply musical.”

The new console is expected to handle a variety of production duties for the station, from live in-studio performances to broadcast production and archival recording. With that in mind, KCRW’s engineering and production teams collaborated with API and Vintage King throughout the specification process to ensure the AXS Console was appropriate for the tasks.

The AXS console feature fully analog signal paths, Final Touch Automation, and API mic preamps and EQs. While it is designed to imbue a traditional analog sound, the AXS integrates into hybrid production environments, allowing it to be used in modern-day workflows.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with KCRW,” said API President Larry Droppa. “We also want to recognize Vintage King for their expertise and support in facilitating this project. KCRW has long been a trendsetter in music and culture, and we’re honored to support their mission with a console that delivers exceptional analog performance and reliability.”