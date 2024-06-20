Las Vegas’ Sphere to Debut XO Audio

Up to now, Sphere hasn't had audio to accompany its exterior visuals, but that's about to change with the introduction of XO Audio.

Las Vegas, NV (June 20, 2024)—Sphere, the massive immersive entertainment complex in Las Vegas, has a commanding presence on the city’s skyline, as the venue’s outer shell is in fact the world’s largest LED screen. The 580,000-square-foot “Exosphere” consists of approximately 1.2 million LED pucks, used to present sometimes jaw-dropping visuals day or night. Now the venue will be augmenting its exterior with the introduction of XO Audio on July 4, the one-year anniversary of the Exosphere’s first illumination. Up to this time, Sphere has not had audio to accompany its exterior visuals, but that’s about to change.

The launch of XO Audio will feature sound, curated exclusively by Sphere Studios, synced to the movement of the imagery on the Exosphere, beginning with the venue’s planned Fourth of July Celebration. Audio will accompany Exosphere creative both onsite within Sphere’s property in Las Vegas, and via “XO Stream,” with both art and branded content incorporating audio into their creative moving forward.

“XO Stream” will also be introduced at the Fourth of July Celebration. As the only official livestream of the Exosphere, it will launch at 9:30 PM and then be available 24/7 both on thesphere.com and on YouTube.

The Sphere Fourth of July Celebration presented by Verizon will honor America via content created and developed by Sphere Studios. Starting with creative content based around Sphere’s architecture, subsequent sections will focus on the Stars & Stripes, the history of Nevada, and the Wild West. Sphere’s most captivating Exosphere content over the past year will then be transformed into a montage, and will be followed by a piece of creative that turns Sphere inside out and highlights the inside of the venue. The show will close with a digital fireworks celebration on the Exosphere. The Fourth of July Celebration will be presented twice on Thursday, July 4 – 9:30 PM and 11:40 PM PT.