Lights, Camera, Swashbuckling Action

Paris, France (March 4, 2026)—Production sound mixer David Rit faced several challenges when capturing the audio for two recent French films, both featuring elaborate period costumes and swashbuckling action.

“The Three Musketeers remains my biggest project to date—150 days of shooting and a five-star cast—with complex sequence shots where traditional booming was difficult, involving fight choreography and horseback riding,” Rit shares.

To tackle the challenge, he devised a solution using the Lectrosonics DCHT digital stereo transmitter. “In addition to a DPR-A on the boom mic, I found it useful to have a stereo microphone in line with the camera. Thanks to the DCHT digital stereo transmitter, I was able to maintain stereo continuity in line with the camera throughout the sequence shots, which was greatly appreciated by the sound post-production team.”

For the period epic The Count of Monte Cristo, Rit relied on the SSM micro bodypack transmitter to handle the elaborate costumes of the 19th-century setting. “Whenever I have to place a wireless microphone on an actor, they are delighted with the size of the SSM,” he says. “While occasionally choosing DSSM transmitters for their water-resistance in specific weather scenarios, the compact form factor of the SSM remains my go-to for talent.”

To navigate the increasingly crowded RF environments presented by these elaborate productions, Rit uses Wireless Designer software to scan and coordinate frequencies. His receiver arsenal has also evolved with the increases in complexity, moving from SR-series units earlier in his career to the modern DSQD and DSR4 digital slot receivers, noting that “for the boom mic digital RF has become crucial because the dynamic range is much better than with analog.” He also uses the DSR4 for its ability “to do a lot, despite its very small size.”

Rit has recently completed work on the Apple TV series The Decision and is currently shooting the Netflix crime series In the Mists of Capelans.