Live Media Group Returns for March Madness Music Festival

Live Media Group divisions TNDV and Live Media once again played a central role in delivering live broadcast coverage over the NCAA Final Four weekend.

Nashville, TN (May 11, 2026)—Live Media Group divisions TNDV and Live Media once again played a central role in delivering live broadcast coverage over the NCAA Final Four weekend.

Marking its 13th consecutive year supporting the March Madness Music Festival, TNDV deployed a multi-truck mobile production ecosystem to capture, mix and deliver three days of live performances, while also expanding its footprint inside Lucas Oil Stadium for a first-of-its-kind, in-game concert broadcast featuring The Chainsmokers.

Inside the stadium, TNDV’s flagship Exclamation production truck supported the live HDR broadcast of The Chainsmokers’ performance between the two Final Four games. Outside, TNDV’s Aspiration 40-foot expando production truck (video/audio) and Vibration audio truck worked in tandem to support the March Madness Music Festival across three nights of performances featuring headliners 21 Pilots (Friday), Zac Brown Band (Saturday) and Post Malone (Sunday).

Meanwhile, TNDV’s sister company Live Media contributed, producing the international feeds for both games and live media commentary insertions for a major sports broadcast network’s flagship program.

The outdoor audio production followed a split-mix architecture, with Vibration dedicated exclusively to music mixing and Aspiration integrating that mix into the full program feed. Using a full split from each artist, the Vibration team built a broadcast-specific mix on a Studer workflow, independent of the live PA mix. The signal was then passed to Aspiration, where it was combined with sponsor elements, playback and commercial transitions.

“This is a true broadcast music mix and not just a pass-through of the house feed,” said Rob Devlin, President of TNDV. “It allows the A1 to focus entirely on the performance, while a separate production mix handles everything else happening in the show.”

Working onboard Vibration, broadcast music mixer Matt Manix of Method Audio and his team utilized a range of specialized audio technologies, including Third Ear AT6 reference monitors in a 5.1 configuration and Shure DCA901 microphone arrays to capture crowd response.

“The Shure arrays gave us incredible control over audience capture,” Manix said. “We could steer pickup zones in real time and isolate crowd energy exactly where we needed it. Combined with discrete channel routing, it gave us a much more immersive and precise crowd sound than traditional methods.”