Localization Provider Iyuno Launches Third Berlin Facility

Global localization provider Iyuno has expanded into a new dubbing facility in Berlin, its third in the city.

Berlin, Germany (March 5, 2025)—Global localization provider Iyuno has expanded into a new dubbing facility in Berlin, its third in the city, that features 25 rooms accommodating theatrical, TV and streaming content.

The design of the new facility ensures that dubbing processes are consistent across Iyuno’s global network. “We specified Genelec for this project as part of the consistency plan initiated years ago, particularly after the successful completion of major projects in Paris and Los Angeles,” says Daniele Turchetta, Iyuno’s VP of global dubbing technologies. “In our inventory I can now count over 750 Genelec monitors.”

“Interchangeability is key to our workflows,” says Dr. Mark Specht, managing director of Iyuno Germany. “A talent can record in one location and the project can seamlessly continue in another—and Genelec systems enable that consistency for us.”

The ADR rooms at the Moabit facility feature a pair of Genelec 8340A monitors plus an 8341A for the center channel, providing an environment where actors can deliver performances with exceptional accuracy. The Dolby Atmos mixing rooms utilize a 7.1.4 configuration with 8361A monitors for LCR, 8340A monitors for the surround and overhead channels, and a 7380A subwoofer for controlled low frequency performance.

Covering 2,041 square meters (22,000 sq. ft.) and featuring 25 rooms, the new Berlin Moabit facility brought in acoustician Andy Munro and the team at Studio Sound Service. Since 2019, Studio Sound Service, led by CEO and technical director Donato Masci, has worked alongside Munro on several Iyuno facilities worldwide.

Genelec’s GLM software enabled complete system calibration of every room. “GLM provides absolute and additional value by simplifying the fine-tune calibration activities, alongside its GRADE room reports,” Turchetta says. “We invest heavily in acoustic design and with fine-tune calibration, we are able to achieve the best performance from our rooms.”