Major League Fishing Lands New Studio and Control Room

Tulsa, OK (September 25, 2024)—Major League Fishing recently unveiled a new in-house studio and broadcast control room at sister company Winnercomm’s facility that is outfitted with a selection of Studio Technologies comms gear.

Tournament-fishing organization Major League Fishing and production company Winnercomm previously leased a studio, relying on a remote truck as a control room. The two organizations have now established a dedicated studio and control room at Winnercomm’s facilities in Tulsa, OK, bringing Major League Fishing’s production operations back in-house.

“For the last five years, I’ve had the privilege to be a part of Major League Fishing, a brand that has continually pushed the boundaries of outdoor entertainment,” says David Kearnes, senior engineer at Winnercomm. “With the recent consolidation of Major League Fishing’s production department into Winnercomm, we embarked on a journey to elevate our studio capabilities.”

Highlighting the technical aspects of their setup, Kearnes expressed satisfaction with Studio Technologies’ Dante solutions: “I have had a lot of great experiences with Studio Technologies gear in the past so when it came time to equip our studio and control room, Studio Technologies was at the top of my list.”

The studio boasts a Studio Technologies equipment package including Model 372A beltpacks, Model 203 announcer boxes, various intercom stations including the Model 348, Model 5304 and two Model 5312, and two Model 5422A Dante intercom audio engines.