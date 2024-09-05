Malaysia’s RTM Transitions Radio Network to AoIP

Malaysia (September 5, 2024)—RTM, Malaysia’s government-owned major broadcaster, has embarked on a multi-year transition to AoIP for its radio station network.

An IP education initiative by JAA Systems along with the creation of a complete proof-of-concept, followed an initial IP project at RTM’s PerlisFM regional network. RTM plans to install a total of 192 Calrec Type R fader panels and 104 Type R cores. So far, 75 Type R cores across nine regional radio stations are up and running and 29 Type R cores in four more of its regional radio station networks will shortly be installed.

As David Chan, director of JAA Systems, explained, there’s no fixed size and scale across the regional stations so each installation had its specific requirements, with the number of studios varying and therefore the number of Type R cores and fader panels also varying. In general, each main and backup on-air studio benefits from a 16-fader panel as well as a main core respectively. For the smaller setups, where there may be ingest studios alongside edit suites, 12-fader panels were installed. The project is AES67-based.

Chan said, “IP infrastructure provides a range of benefits which were recognized by RTM: scalability and flexibility when it comes to further technology purchase installation. Each setup with RTM is, overall, very similar, meaning integration now and moving forwards is without any conversion technology or the need for additional interfaces. Then there’s the flexibility of AoIP workflows and the improved audio quality for listeners. It also increases productivity.”

In addition, RTM has also installed five Calrec Brio 36 consoles for capturing content in some of its studios. The overall project is now complete, with JAA Systems providing ongoing 24/7 support.