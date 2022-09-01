Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television Names First Sponsors

The 9th annual Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television is only three weeks away, set to take place at the post-production facilities of Sony Pictures Studios on September 24.

Culver City, CA (September 1, 2022)—The 9th annual Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television is only three weeks away, set to take place at the post-production facilities of Sony Pictures Studios on September 24, and excitement is building for the real-world, in-person return of the event after two years of virtual programming. As a part of the festivities, leading technology companies will present products and special programming.

Longtime supporters Avid, Meyer Sound and Westlake Pro are among the first sponsors to be announced in association with the event. Founding sponsor Avid will once again take over the Cary Grant Theater, home of the largest S6 console in the world. Elsewhere, Meyer Sound will highlight the newest installed monitoring system at Sony, a 9.1.6 setup in Stage 17 comprised of the company’s speakers.

Meanwhile, Westlake Pro, one of L.A.’s top pro audio retailers, has also played a critical part in the design and technical integration of some of the top immersive rooms in Hollywood, including a few at Sony. And Wholegrain Digital Systems’ Duane Wise, maker of the high-end DynPEQ plug-in, will host a lunchtime panel titled “Using Dynamic Parametric EQ to Tame Large-Scale Mixing Projects,” featuring some of the top scoring engineers in the business.

Sound Particles, Blackmagic Design, Clear-Com, Kraken Software, nonzero\architecture and ProCoSound round out the initial batch of sponsors, with more to be announced in the coming weeks.

“From the outset, this event has been about talent and technology at the top end of sound for picture,” says Tom Kenny, co-editor of Mix. “We bring the talent, in the form of expert panelists, and our sponsors bring the latest technologies, whether new plug-ins or full-blown immersive speaker systems. And in recent years, they’ve really upped the game by bringing in their own featured programming. We couldn’t possibly bring all these elements together on a Saturday in September without them.”

