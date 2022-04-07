Moroccan Broadcaster Upgrades to IP

Morocco (April 7, 2022)—Rabat-based Maghreb Arabe Presse (MAP), the Moroccan state-owned news agency founded in 1959, recently completed a transition to IP with the installation of Lawo broadcast technology in its radio production studios.

The extensive technical update encompasses three radio studios and two TV studios and is fully based on IP technology. Lawo was reportedly chosen for the IP workflow of the company’s audio mixers, which enable operators to access all audio sources available on the network at a moment’s notice—a factor that was especially important since MAP serves its international programs in Arabic, English, French, Spanish, and Tamazight (the language of the Berber people).

The project was performed by Lawo’s Morocco partner LTS Network, based in Casablanca. After LTS Network won the project in 2018, an upgrade-in-place was begun. CEO Hassan Eddahbi explains, “The radio architecture comprises two control rooms, two small studios and another large studio that accommodates multiple guests. Lawo’s sophisticated radio AoIP solution enables fast operation and an easy working environment for talent.

In addition to the ruby mixing consoles, MAP’s radio studios are fitted with Lawo Power Core DSP mixing engines and I/O nodes. These integrate the studios with adjacent voice booths, called “studettes”; the setup then interlinks the studios and studettes with MAP’s large Grand Studio.