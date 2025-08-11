MPEG to Honor Bobbi Banks

Hollywood, CA (August 11, 2025)—The Motion Picture Editors Guild (MPEG) will honor veteran supervising sound editor Bobbi Banks with the guild’s Fellowship & Service Award at its annual Installation Dinner on January 10, 2026, at the Sheraton Universal Hotel Universal City, CA.

Established in 2007, the Fellowship & Service Award is a rare and distinguished recognition—not given annually, but only when an individual’s career reflects the values most cherished by the Guild: professionalism, collaboration, mentorship, generosity of spirit, and a deep commitment to the labor movement.

“With more than three decades in film and television, Bobbi Banks exemplifies everything this award represents,” said MPEG president Alan Heim, ACE. “Through her leadership and integrity, she has inspired generations of sound professionals and left an indelible mark on our industry.”

Banks’s career spans more than 140 film and television projects, with credits including The Batman, Song Sung Blue, Number One on the Call Sheet, Selma, Ghost Rider, Poetic Justice and A League of Their Own.

Beyond her creative achievements, Banks is an active member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), serves on the Board of Governors for the Television Academy (ATAS), and is also a member and former president of the Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE).

Throughout her career, Banks has not only advanced the craft of sound editing, but has also championed diversity and inclusion in post-production. A passionate mentor and advocate, she has helped open doors for underrepresented voices and continues to influence the industry through both her work and advocacy.

Past recipients of the Fellowship & Service Award include Donn Cambern, Dede Allen, Thomas C. Short, Carol Littleton, Don Hall, Don Mitchell, Joseph Aredas, Lillian Benson, Lee Dichter, and Martin Cohen.