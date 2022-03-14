MPSE Announces Golden Reel Winners

Hollywood, CA (March 15, 2022)—The Motion Picture Sound Editors have announced the winners of the 69th Annual Golden Reel Awards.
The Golden Reel Awards, presented this year at a fully-virtual, international ceremony, recognize outstanding achievement in sound editing in 17 categories encompassing feature films, long-form and short-form television, animation, documentaries, games, and student work.
Supervising sound editor Danny Pagan presented the Filmmaker Award to Academy Award-winning director Ron Howard. The Career Achievement Award, honoring supervising sound editor Anthony “Chic” Ciccolini III, was presented by Emmy Award-winning supervising sound editor Rickley W. Dumm.
Film Sound Groups Criticize “Insensitive” Oscars Demotion
The opening address was given by president Mark Lanza, who congratulated the organization’s members for their perseverance during the pandemic. “These past two years, our members led the way in developing remote solutions that kept them working,” Lanza said. “
Former Career Achievement Award honorees Harry Cohen (2017), John Roesch (2013), Cece Hall (2020), Richard L. Anderson (2007) and newly-minted Career Achievement-recipient Anthony J. “Chic” Ciccolini III (2022) were among category awards presenters. South Korean director Hwang Dong-hyuk, creator of the Netflix survival drama series Squid Game, also served as an awards presenter. The annual Verna Fields Award for student sound work was presented by EIPMA president Bernard Weiser; Richard Nevens, head of audio business development for Blackmagic Design; and Loren Nielsen, vice president, content & strategy at Xperi Corporation.
The Golden Reel Award winners are as follows:
Filmmaker Award
Ron Howard
Career Achievement Award
Anthony J. “Chic” Ciccolini III
Category Winners
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Animation Series or Short
Love, Death + Robots: “Snow in the Desert”
Supervising Sound Editor: Bradley North MPSE
Sound Designer: Craig Henighan MPSE
Foley Editor: Jeff Gross
Foley Artists: Alicia Stevens, Dawn Lunsford
Music Editor: Jeff Charbonneau
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Limited Series or Anthology
The Underground Railroad: Chapter 9: “Indiana Winter”
Supervising Sound Editor: Onnalee Blank MPSE
Sound Designers: Jay Jennings, Harry Cohen MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Luke Gibleon
Dialogue Editors: Chris Kahwaty MPSE, Katy Wood
ADR Editor: Bryan Parker MPSE
Foley Editors: Pietu Korhonen, Lars Halvorsen
Foley Artist: Heikki Kossi MPSE
Music Editor: John Finklea
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation
Arcane – League of Legends: “When These Walls Come Tumbling Down”
Supervising Sound Editors: Brad Beaumont MPSE, Eliot Connors MPSE
Supervising Music Editor: Alexander Temple
Supervising ADR Editor: Shannon Beaumont
Foley Editor: Alexander Ephraim MPSE
Foley Artists: Dan O’ Connell, John Cucci MPSE
Music Editor: Alex Seaver
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary
The Beatles Get Back: “Part 3”
Supervising Sound Editors: Brent Burge, Martin Kwok
Sound Editors: Matt Stutter MPSE, Buster Flaws, Melanie Graham
Dialogue Editor: Emile De La Rey
Music Editors: Steve Gallagher MPSE, Tane Upjohn-Beatson
Foley Editor: Michael Donaldson
Foley Artist: Simon Riley
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Feature
Infinite
Supervising Sound Editors: Mandell Winter MPSE, David Esparza MPSE
Sound Designer: Hamilton Sterling
Sound Effects Editor: Will Digby MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Micah Loken MPSE, Sang Kim
Foley Editor: Eryne Prine MPSE
Music Editor: Mark “Vordo” Wlodarkiewicz
Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – ½ Hour – Comedy or Drama
Only Murders in the Building: “The Boy From 6B”
Supervising Sound Editor: Mathew Waters
Dialogue Editor: Danika Wikke MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Meredith Stacy
Music Editor: Micha Liberman
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Series 1 Hour – Dialogue / ADR
Succession: “Secession”
Supervising Sound Editor: Nicholas Renbeck MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Michael Feuser
ADR Editor: Angela Organ
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Series 1 Hour – Effects / Foley
The Witcher: “A Grain of Truth”
Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew Collinge
Sound Designers: Rob Turner, Alyn Sclosa, Rob Prynne
Foley Editors: Adam Oakley, Rob Weatherall
Foley Artists: Zoe Freed, Rebecca Heathcote
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Series 1 Hour – Music
Wu Tang: An American Saga: “Protect Ya Neck”
Music Editor: Sebastian Zuleta
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation
Raya and the Last Dragon
Supervising Sound Editor: Shannon Mills
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Brad Semenoff MPSE
Sound Designer: Nia Hansen
Sound Effects Editors: Samson Neslund, David C. Hughes, Cameron Barker
Foley Editors: Chris Frazier, Steve Orlando
Foley Artists: John Roesch MPSE, Shelley Roden MPSE
Supervising Music Editor: Jim Weidman
Music Editor: David Olson
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary
The Rescue
Supervising Sound Editor: Deborah Wallach
Sound Effects Editor: Roland Vajs, Mariusz Glabinski
Foley Artist: Nuno Bentro
Music Editor: Ben Smithers
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature
Cliff Walkers
Supervising Sound Editors: Yang Jiang MPSE, Zhao Nan MPSE
ADR Editor: Li Xinghui
Foley Artist: Han Junsheng
Sound Editors: Ann Scibelli, Xiao’ou Olivia Zhang MPSE, Iain Pattison, Alan Rankin
Sound Designer: Mark Stoeckinger
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR
Nightmare Alley
Searchlight Pictures
Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor: Jill Purdy MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Nelson Ferreira MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects / Foley
Dune
Supervising Sound Editors: Theo Green, Mark Mangini MPSE
Sound Designer: Dave Whitehead
Sound Effects Editors: Phil Barrie, Lee Gilmore MPSE, Greg Ten Bosch MPSE, Robert Kellough MPSE, Piero Mura
Foley Editor: Christopher Bonis
Foley Artists: Andy Malcolm, Goro Koyama, Sandra Fox
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Music
West Side Story
Music Editors: Joe E. Rand, Ramiro Belgardt
Scoring Editor: David Channing
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Audio
Call of Duty: Vanguard
Audio Director: David Swenson MPSE
Audio Leads: Matthew Grimm, Ryan McSweeney, Michael Caisley, Eric Wedemeyer
Supervising Sound Editors: Charles Deenen MPSE, Nick Interlandi, Nick Martin
Supervising Dialogue Editors: Emilio Lopez-Centellas, Adam Boyd MPSE, Hilary Long
Supervising Music Editors: Ted Kocher, Anthony Caruso
Sound Designers: Kegan Chau, Fernando Labarthe, Sheridan Willard, Tyler Cannan, Michael Tornabene, Peter Wayne, Liam Underwood, Don Veca, Jeremiah Sypult, Andy Bayless, Darren Blondin, Nicholas D’Amato, Jacob Denny, Jacob Harley, Vadim Nuniyants, Timothy Schlie, Aaron Brown, Ian Mika, Tory Bader, Corina Bello, Darrell Tung, Jonathan Gosselin, Nick Tremblay, Mathieu Denis, Mikael Frithiof, Jon Persson, Braden Parkes, Erick Ocampo, Mike Maksim, Matt Hall, Chris Diebold, Jeff Sawyer, Josh Moore, Igor Comes, Tim Gedemer MPSE, Klaus Shipman, Jim Schaefer, Rashaad Wiggins, Jonathan McCavish, Gavin Hislop, Michael Jones, Shawn Jimmerson, Lee Staples, Ryan Garigliano, Garrett Oshiro
Sound Editors: Daniel Petras, Jordan Ruhala, Matthew Schaff MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Robert Jackson, Maggie Wolf, Alvaro Vela, Serge J. Isaac, Stiv Schneider, Juliana Henao Mesa, David Price
Music Editors: Scott Shoemaker, Tao-Ping Chen, Adam Kallibjian, Rob Goodson, Andrew Buresh
Foley Artist: Foley Walkers
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)
Build Me Up
Supervising Sound Editor: Wong Hui Grace