MPSE Announces Golden Reel Winners

Hollywood, CA (March 15, 2022)—The Motion Picture Sound Editors have announced the winners of the 69th Annual Golden Reel Awards.

The Golden Reel Awards, presented this year at a fully-virtual, international ceremony, recognize outstanding achievement in sound editing in 17 categories encompassing feature films, long-form and short-form television, animation, documentaries, games, and student work.

Supervising sound editor Danny Pagan presented the Filmmaker Award to Academy Award-winning director Ron Howard. The Career Achievement Award, honoring supervising sound editor Anthony “Chic” Ciccolini III, was presented by Emmy Award-winning supervising sound editor Rickley W. Dumm.

The opening address was given by president Mark Lanza, who congratulated the organization’s members for their perseverance during the pandemic. “These past two years, our members led the way in developing remote solutions that kept them working,” Lanza said. “

Former Career Achievement Award honorees Harry Cohen (2017), John Roesch (2013), Cece Hall (2020), Richard L. Anderson (2007) and newly-minted Career Achievement-recipient Anthony J. “Chic” Ciccolini III (2022) were among category awards presenters. South Korean director Hwang Dong-hyuk, creator of the Netflix survival drama series Squid Game, also served as an awards presenter. The annual Verna Fields Award for student sound work was presented by EIPMA president Bernard Weiser; Richard Nevens, head of audio business development for Blackmagic Design; and Loren Nielsen, vice president, content & strategy at Xperi Corporation.

The Golden Reel Award winners are as follows:

Filmmaker Award

Ron Howard

Career Achievement Award

Anthony J. “Chic” Ciccolini III

Category Winners

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Animation Series or Short

Love, Death + Robots: “Snow in the Desert”

Supervising Sound Editor: Bradley North MPSE

Sound Designer: Craig Henighan MPSE

Foley Editor: Jeff Gross

Foley Artists: Alicia Stevens, Dawn Lunsford

Music Editor: Jeff Charbonneau

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Limited Series or Anthology

The Underground Railroad: Chapter 9: “Indiana Winter”

Supervising Sound Editor: Onnalee Blank MPSE

Sound Designers: Jay Jennings, Harry Cohen MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Luke Gibleon

Dialogue Editors: Chris Kahwaty MPSE, Katy Wood

ADR Editor: Bryan Parker MPSE

Foley Editors: Pietu Korhonen, Lars Halvorsen

Foley Artist: Heikki Kossi MPSE

Music Editor: John Finklea

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation

Arcane – League of Legends: “When These Walls Come Tumbling Down”

Supervising Sound Editors: Brad Beaumont MPSE, Eliot Connors MPSE

Supervising Music Editor: Alexander Temple

Supervising ADR Editor: Shannon Beaumont

Foley Editor: Alexander Ephraim MPSE

Foley Artists: Dan O’ Connell, John Cucci MPSE

Music Editor: Alex Seaver

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary

The Beatles Get Back: “Part 3”

Supervising Sound Editors: Brent Burge, Martin Kwok

Sound Editors: Matt Stutter MPSE, Buster Flaws, Melanie Graham

Dialogue Editor: Emile De La Rey

Music Editors: Steve Gallagher MPSE, Tane Upjohn-Beatson

Foley Editor: Michael Donaldson

Foley Artist: Simon Riley

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Feature

Infinite

Supervising Sound Editors: Mandell Winter MPSE, David Esparza MPSE

Sound Designer: Hamilton Sterling

Sound Effects Editor: Will Digby MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Micah Loken MPSE, Sang Kim

Foley Editor: Eryne Prine MPSE

Music Editor: Mark “Vordo” Wlodarkiewicz

Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – ½ Hour – Comedy or Drama

Only Murders in the Building: “The Boy From 6B”

Supervising Sound Editor: Mathew Waters

Dialogue Editor: Danika Wikke MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Meredith Stacy

Music Editor: Micha Liberman

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Series 1 Hour – Dialogue / ADR

Succession: “Secession”

Supervising Sound Editor: Nicholas Renbeck MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Michael Feuser

ADR Editor: Angela Organ

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Series 1 Hour – Effects / Foley

The Witcher: “A Grain of Truth”

Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew Collinge

Sound Designers: Rob Turner, Alyn Sclosa, Rob Prynne

Foley Editors: Adam Oakley, Rob Weatherall

Foley Artists: Zoe Freed, Rebecca Heathcote

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Series 1 Hour – Music

Wu Tang: An American Saga: “Protect Ya Neck”

Music Editor: Sebastian Zuleta

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation

Raya and the Last Dragon

Supervising Sound Editor: Shannon Mills

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Brad Semenoff MPSE

Sound Designer: Nia Hansen

Sound Effects Editors: Samson Neslund, David C. Hughes, Cameron Barker

Foley Editors: Chris Frazier, Steve Orlando

Foley Artists: John Roesch MPSE, Shelley Roden MPSE

Supervising Music Editor: Jim Weidman

Music Editor: David Olson

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary

The Rescue

Supervising Sound Editor: Deborah Wallach

Sound Effects Editor: Roland Vajs, Mariusz Glabinski

Foley Artist: Nuno Bentro

Music Editor: Ben Smithers

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature

Cliff Walkers

Supervising Sound Editors: Yang Jiang MPSE, Zhao Nan MPSE

ADR Editor: Li Xinghui

Foley Artist: Han Junsheng

Sound Editors: Ann Scibelli, Xiao’ou Olivia Zhang MPSE, Iain Pattison, Alan Rankin

Sound Designer: Mark Stoeckinger

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR

Nightmare Alley

Searchlight Pictures

Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor: Jill Purdy MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Nelson Ferreira MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects / Foley

Dune

Supervising Sound Editors: Theo Green, Mark Mangini MPSE

Sound Designer: Dave Whitehead

Sound Effects Editors: Phil Barrie, Lee Gilmore MPSE, Greg Ten Bosch MPSE, Robert Kellough MPSE, Piero Mura

Foley Editor: Christopher Bonis

Foley Artists: Andy Malcolm, Goro Koyama, Sandra Fox

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Music

West Side Story

Music Editors: Joe E. Rand, Ramiro Belgardt

Scoring Editor: David Channing

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Audio

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Audio Director: David Swenson MPSE

Audio Leads: Matthew Grimm, Ryan McSweeney, Michael Caisley, Eric Wedemeyer

Supervising Sound Editors: Charles Deenen MPSE, Nick Interlandi, Nick Martin

Supervising Dialogue Editors: Emilio Lopez-Centellas, Adam Boyd MPSE, Hilary Long

Supervising Music Editors: Ted Kocher, Anthony Caruso

Sound Designers: Kegan Chau, Fernando Labarthe, Sheridan Willard, Tyler Cannan, Michael Tornabene, Peter Wayne, Liam Underwood, Don Veca, Jeremiah Sypult, Andy Bayless, Darren Blondin, Nicholas D’Amato, Jacob Denny, Jacob Harley, Vadim Nuniyants, Timothy Schlie, Aaron Brown, Ian Mika, Tory Bader, Corina Bello, Darrell Tung, Jonathan Gosselin, Nick Tremblay, Mathieu Denis, Mikael Frithiof, Jon Persson, Braden Parkes, Erick Ocampo, Mike Maksim, Matt Hall, Chris Diebold, Jeff Sawyer, Josh Moore, Igor Comes, Tim Gedemer MPSE, Klaus Shipman, Jim Schaefer, Rashaad Wiggins, Jonathan McCavish, Gavin Hislop, Michael Jones, Shawn Jimmerson, Lee Staples, Ryan Garigliano, Garrett Oshiro

Sound Editors: Daniel Petras, Jordan Ruhala, Matthew Schaff MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Robert Jackson, Maggie Wolf, Alvaro Vela, Serge J. Isaac, Stiv Schneider, Juliana Henao Mesa, David Price

Music Editors: Scott Shoemaker, Tao-Ping Chen, Adam Kallibjian, Rob Goodson, Andrew Buresh

Foley Artist: Foley Walkers

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)

Build Me Up

Supervising Sound Editor: Wong Hui Grace