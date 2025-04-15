Nashville’s High End TV Updates Truck

Nashville, TN (April 15, 2025)—High End TV, a Nashville-based provider of mobile broadcast and recording services that specializes in producing live concerts, has equipped its flagship production truck, Symphony, with a Lawo mc²56 MkIII console.

“We needed a console that could handle high input counts, deliver pristine audio at 96 kHz, and provide seamless integration with our existing infrastructure,” said David Habegger, A1 and system integrator at High End TV. “With the mc²56 MkIII, we have the flexibility to handle anything from a small acoustic set to a large-scale, multi-band festival—all with the same system—and because it’s IP-native, we can expand our setup easily and integrate additional sources with minimal effort.”

The truck is equipped with A__stage64 stageboxes and a Power Core Rev3 AP Gateway, for high-quality analog and Dante connectivity.

“The ability to move signals across our network without running massive amounts of copper was a game-changer,” says Adam Mills, engineer in charge at High End TV. “With Lawo’s HOME platform, we get a streamlined, intuitive interface for configuring and managing the system.”

Lawo’s Waves integration was a factor, too, as the truck’s Waves LiveBox server is fully controlled from the mc²56 MkIII surface, allowing engineers to access plug-in processing directly from the console. “With Waves integrated natively into the console, we’re able to fine-tune every mix with high-end processing tools, without needing additional hardware or workarounds,” Habegger explains. “That’s a huge advantage, especially when working on time-sensitive live productions.”

Since its commissioning in November, Symphony has been used on major productions, including the T-Mobile SEC Opening Show and the Mayday T-Pop Concert.