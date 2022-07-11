Netflix First OTT Platform to Deliver AMBEO Audio

Old Lyme, CT (July 7, 2022)—Netflix has become the first streaming platform to deliver Sennheiser’s AMBEO 2-Channel Spatial Audio, which can offer an immersive audio experience via standard TV sets, stereo systems, headphones, tablets or laptops.

On select titles, like Season 4 of Stranger Things, Netflix has made AMBEO 2-Channel Spatial Audio the default stream for any two-channel usage. Netflix viewers watching on a stereo system will automatically receive an enhanced spatial experience.

According to Scott Kramer, manager for sound technology at Netflix, “We feel AMBEO Spatial Audio offers a meaningful improvement for Netflix members. Re-recording mixers often tell me that it better translates their detailed immersive mix work to stereo. Crucially, this process preserves the original sound mix and respects creative intent with a remarkably clean sound.”

​“What sets Sennheiser apart from other solutions is that the AMBEO rendering respects the original mix, tonal balance and dialog integrity, which is exactly what the re-recording mixer is looking for,” explains Dr. Renato Pellegrini of Sennheiser’s AMBEO team

The rendering software runs in the streaming service’s cloud-based encoding pipelines and produces AMBEO 2-Channel Spatial Audio from existing ADM or IAB files, both industry-standard, open formats. It does not require another separate mix.

A preview tool enables the re-recording mixer to compare stereo to AMBEO during postproduction and adjust the rendering settings by stems/groups. The renderer offers patented granular control of the spatialization, ranging from full AMBEO effect to standard stereo mixdown, while specific channels can be excluded from modification. For example, dialog can be preserved 100%, or modified slightly to match neighboring immersive scenes.

Total loudness is preserved, too, and a music mix can be kept for left and right channels while adding the immersive AMBEO rendering to all other channels.All signals are time-aligned to match the original content.

Re-recording mixer Mark Paterson comments, “I’m a huge fan of AMBEO. I experimented with it a lot on the ‘Fear Street’ movies and was impressed with how the surround channel information was represented. I’m always looking for ways to get that cinematic sound at home and on The Adam Project I was able to make the mix sound really immersive on everything from high end soundbars to iPhones which I believe helps the audience connect more emotionally.