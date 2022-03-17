NINE Network Adds Lawo to ST 2110 Facility

Sydney, Australia (March 16, 2022)—NINE Network in Sydney, Australia has integrated a Lawo mc²36MkII 32-fader production console, supplied by Professional Audio & Television (PAT), into its ST 2110 IP broadcast facility.

A group of NINE Network delegates conducted an evaluation of Lawo’s latest mc² console offering at PAT’s demo facility in Sydney, where one of the first mc²36 MKII consoles arrived off the production line from Germany late last year. The new console was chosen because of its native SMPTE2110-30 capabilities among other features.

“This is the first Lawo mc² console based on Lawo’s native IP control called HOME…which simplifies the AoIP experience for the user” outlines PAT’s Managing Director, Patrick Salloch. “We are delighted and honored that NINE have chosen Lawo technology again to expand on their already impressive Lawo video processing, Multiviewer and control solutions at 1D Street. To have been able to provide an mc² console to this world class facility is certainly the icing on the cake for us.”

“The NINE Network has a long-standing relationship with Lawo and PAT and it made perfect sense to consider Lawo’s mc² audio solutions when expanding our audio production facilities in 1 Denison Street. The Lawo mc2 36 MKII met all of our technical requirements and is the right choice for our ST2110 facility” said David Bowers, NINE Network’s broadcast CTO.