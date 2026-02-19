OB Truck Reinvents German Broadcaster’s Workflow

In Germany, Steiger Media's new AV-Mobil hybrid remote unit, used for musical, corporate and sports events, has expanded the company’s broadcast infrastructure.

Germany (February 19, 2026)—In Germany, Steiger Media’s new AV-Mobil hybrid remote unit, used for musical, corporate and sports events, has expanded the company’s broadcast infrastructure with the installation of a Calrec Argo M console with integrated DSP.

Designed as both an autonomous on-site production unit and a hub that can work in tandem with a remote studio, the truck was launched in summer 2025 and is built around a compact 36-fader Argo M console. Managing director Tobias Steiger says the ST2110-native truck is already giving the company a distinct edge.

“We wanted to move away from rigid structures and totally rethink broadcast with this project,” he says. “AV-Mobil’s remote capabilities give us the agility to accept more short-notice projects and deploy our best talent exactly where it’s needed; it allows us to act much faster and more efficiently, and it gives us a decisive competitive edge.”

The installation was managed by Calrec’s DACH distribution partner, Cerberus Media Solutions.

The company demonstrated Calrec True Control 2.0 controlling Steiger Media’s Argo M console at Tonmeistertagung in November 2025. “The reaction was pure amazement,” Steiger says. “Many visitors know remote production in theory, but seeing the desk in the truck, which was parked outside, controlled live from the exhibition stand with almost zero latency was a real eye-opener. It proves this technology isn’t just futuristic sci-fi; it’s ready for deployment.”