OB Truck Upgrade Delivers Scalable DSP

Berlin, Germany (March 10, 2025)—Broadcast services provider Studio Berlin has modernized its Ü2 OB truck, integrating Lawo’s AoIP technologies, including an upgrade to a new 48-fader mc²56 MKIII desk.

The new mc²56 MKIII console replaces a previous Lawo mc²66 mixing desk. Additionally, A__stage units have been implemented as I/O devices, along with the mc² DSP App, providing 256 DSP channels. The existing Lawo VSM system has been expanded to optimize control over the IP-based broadcast infrastructure.

This technological upgrade was completed in time for the 75th Berlinale, which commenced on February 13, 2025. Studio Berlin’s Ü2 truck was responsible for producing both the international film festival’s opening ceremony and the awards gala on February 22. These events were live-streamed and later broadcast with a time delay by the broadcasters Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg (rbb) as well as ZDF/3sat. In collaboration with X Verleih, the opening gala and premiere film were also transmitted live to seven cinemas across Germany.

A key component of the upgrade is the integration of the HOME mc² DSP App, a software-based solution enables highly scalable, decentralized signal processing. Mathias Heinrich, head of audio at Studio Berlin, explains, “With the HOME mc² DSP App, we can manage DSP resources flexibly and efficiently—an essential improvement for our workflow. This is particularly crucial as we continue to upgrade and expand our studio facilities and control rooms. Virtualization eliminates the need for dedicated DSP hardware, which not only saves space but also provides exceptional flexibility in configuration and scalability.”

The new IP-based structure reportedly significantly simplifies setup and adjustments for productions. “Previously, modifying signal processing during large-scale productions was a challenge. With the HOME mc² DSP App, we can make real-time adjustments as needed without reconfiguring physical hardware, saving both time and resources,” Heinrich says.