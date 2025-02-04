Oman TV Transforms Theater for Live and Broadcast Events

Rastatt, Germany (February 4, 2025)—Oman’s Ministry of Information, also known as Oman TV, has transformed its central theater into a hybrid live event space with broadcasting capabilities with the help of Lawo IP-based solutions and local integrator Pixel Solutions.

Oman TV, which maintains 20 studios that support five national channels, envisioned a facility that would function as an additional broadcast studio, enabling transmission of signals in and out of the building. The theater’s hybrid functionality enables it to link with other studios for real-time signal sharing while supporting live broadcasts and in-house events. To meet these demands without compromising performance or reliability, the system required a robust IP networking infrastructure.

At the heart of the theater’s audio infrastructure is a Lawo mc²56 MkIII audio production console with 32 faders, paired with an A__UHD Core audio engine. Together, they provide the ability to handle more than 1,000 DSP channels. This setup enables engineers to manage the in-house audio mix for live events while also controlling signals for broadcast distribution. The console handles more than 100 audio inputs and outputs.

Complementing this setup are several additional Lawo solutions. Two A__stage64 stageboxes ensure audio signal connectivity across the venue and beyond, adhering to ST 2110 standards. Lawo’s HOME management platform offers centralized management of all connected devices.

The venue also features commentary and translation booths equipped with Studio Technologies solutions, such as the Model 214A announcer’s console and Model 348 intercom station. These systems were integrated with the Lawo infrastructure using standard protocols.