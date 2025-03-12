Oscar Winner is All In on RF Gear

London, UK (March 12, 2025)—Academy Award-winning production sound mixer John Casali, known for his work on major productions such as Bohemian Rhapsody, Blitz, Paddington in Peru and Bridget Jones’s Diary, recently upgraded his setup to include Wisycom’s MTP61 bodypack transmitters.

Casali explained, “From a practical point of view, the form factor and rounded body of the MTP61 have made a tangible difference in the field. The design makes it much easier to hide a pack in tricky costumes, which can be a real challenge on set.”

Casali also opts for Wisycom’s MRK16 modular wireless microphone rack receiver, LFA wideband active antennas and CSA 221 passive wideband combiner/splitter for instances when extra zones are required. He added the BFL portable RF-over-fiber transmitters to his arsenal last year.

The fiber capabilities of the Wisycom MRK16 rack, he says, which comes equipped with an EXP3 fiber expansion port, was a draw for him: “The fiber solution has been a game changer. Compared to other RF-over-fiber solutions on the market, having the EXP3 receiver built into the Wisycom rack is incredibly convenient. The instant rollout of this solution has been especially beneficial when planning for large-scale sets. Another related bonus of the RF routing on the MRK16 is the built-in ability to have two RF zones. This allows us to quickly and easily deploy another set of antennas to cover a new area at the last minute, if necessary.”

The Wisycom app and Wisycom Manager, which are used to control the system, are typically part of Casali’s workflow. “At the start of any new job, we load up our frequency plan, and Wisycom Manager allows us to scan a location and identify the best channels to use,” he explains. “This has been incredibly helpful in avoiding interference and ensuring we get the clearest possible signal.”

Casali integrates his Wisycom solutions with other equipment, including a Cantar X3 recorder, which is connected to the MRK16 rack via Dante. To complement the bodypack transmitters, Casali relies on a wide array of microphones, including lavaliers from DPA Microphones, paired with the MTP61.