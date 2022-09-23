PMC Steps Up When Monitors Go Missing

When film mixer Dror Mohar's PMC speakers went missing en route to the U.K., PMC stepped in to keep the pro working.

Los Angeles, CA (September 23, 2022)—Recording engineer, sound designer and mixer Dror Mohar owns two sets of PMC speakers, including a system in his studio in Los Angeles, but on a recent flight to the UK, his traveling system went missing.

“I was just about to start mixing a film at Shepperton Film Studios and I really needed my loudspeakers,” Mohar says. “You can take a lot of things away from me, but not them. As an engineer, knowing and trusting what you are listening to is vital because it leaves you free to create.”

Dror reached out to PMC and asked for help. The following day, PMC’s business development manager, Phil Millross, delivered a pair of PMC 6-2 monitors to Shepperton so that the project wasn’t delayed.

“PMC couldn’t have been more helpful,” Dror says. “I had the system in time for the first mix. Phil set them up and tuned them and they sounded amazing.”

The film Mohar is working on is called Kandahar and stars Gerard Butler, Navid Negahban and Tom Rhys Harries. Directed by Ric Roman Waugh and featuring music by David Buckley, it tells the story of a CIA operative who is fleeing Afghanistan with his local translator after uncovering a special forces covert mission.

Mohar is handling sound design and mixing on the film, working from Shepperton with the UK-based sound team. “I was brought into the project after the movie had already been shot, which isn’t what usually happens,” he says. “Normally, I come onboard much earlier so that I can advise on capturing sound on set and designing the action around the sound. Initially, I worked independently from the US, but I got on well with the rest of the team, so eventually, it made sense for me to work here as well. I’m really enjoying it and it’s great to be back in the UK.”

A dual US and Israeli citizen, Mohar went to school in Liverpool and cut his sound engineering teeth in London, working at Townhouse Studios and handling live sound projects for clients such as MTV. His list of film credits includes Django Unchained, Wolverine, Inglorious Bastards, The Revenant, The Greatest Showman and Deep Water Horizon. On the music side, he has worked with artists such as Bjork, Dr. Dre, Patti Smith and Gwen Stefani.

“With film, it is always difficult taking a project from a small environment to a big mix stage,” he says. “One thing I noticed with PMC is that they pack a punch, and the crossovers are really accurate. Also, the mid-range and detail is all there, and they deliver a size and depth of image that was missing with loudspeakers I’ve used before. This is especially important for film when you want to express depth and make room for different elements in the soundtrack.”