Rawr Productions Boosts Productivity with Networking

Los Angeles, CA (May 5, 2023)—Rawr Productions, a 2,500-square-foot Webby Award-winning post facility in Burbank, has leveraged networking and connectivity to increase and enhance the multi-room facility’s productivity and creativity.

Rawr Productions has done a considerable amount of work in recent years, including on Showtime’s We Need to Talk About Cosby, HBO’s The Stroll and Webby winner Power On: The Story of Xbox. Jeff Hannan, who co-owns Rawr with wife Alicia (a veteran post-facility director), says that the facility’s gear complement is crucial to its everyday workflow.

A key part of that setup involves Focusrite Red and RedNet components. These include a pair of Red 16Line 64-In / 64-Out Thunderbolt 3 and Pro Tools | HD-compatible audio interfaces; a Red 8Pre 64-In / 64-Out Thunderbolt 2 and Pro Tools | HD-compatible audio interface; a RedNet X2P 2×2 Dante audio interface; and three RedNet R1 desktop remote monitor controllers.

“Oh, and they also sound fantastic,” adds Hannan, who says his roots in audio go back to the days of analog. “The mic pres are amazing.”

Like millions of other Americans, Hannan had found himself needing to work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, and he also discovered that he often preferred to continue doing so after restrictions lifted. The Pro Tools-based editing and mixing studio he had set up at home remains in place and is connected with the Rawr facility, sharing several of the same Focusrite hardware solutions, specifically one of the Red 16Lines and an R1 controller.

“I was able to mirror the systems at home and in the studio, so I can easily move between locations and keep my productivity up,” he says. “Naturally, I wanted the Focusrite products to be part of that. I started with a Red 16Line at home and went from there. I have R1s in the color and audio rooms at the facility and one at home. It’s just so versatile. We’re planning on adding more X2Ps to the online suites. I love my Red and RedNet interfaces!”