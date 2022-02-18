Riedel Handles Bike Race Broadcast Comms

Denmark (February 18, 2022)—Danish RF video specialist Krickhahn TV tackles communications between the camera operator, driver and production team during live coverage of cycling road races by deploying Riedel‘s Bolero wireless intercom system on its broadcast-camera motorcycles.

For Krickhahn TV, Bolero eliminated the need to invest in a dedicated communication solution for camera operators and motorcycle drivers. For the Tour De Aars held last year, Krickhahn TV equipped the camera motorcycles with a custom sidebox holding the video encoder and a Bolero antenna, both connected to regulated 12V from the motorcycle and camera batteries to ensure a redundant, stable power supply.

The Bolero antenna was used in standalone mode along with three beltpacks, one of which was dedicated to enabling the built-in Bluetooth interface and “public” call feature. This approach supported call-and-forward to the driver and camera operator, allowing them to talk to one another over a duplex connection. The Bolero system’s advanced audio settings ensured communication on the road, and the wireless coverage let the driver and operator walk freely when there was no need to be sitting on the bike.

“When I was presented the idea of using Bolero for this application, I was immediately hooked — we had a proof of concept planned in just a few days where we made the configuration file and ran a test to make sure the whole system was stable over a whole day. We were very happy to verify the setup with success and can now deploy a system in a few minutes by loading the configuration,” said Christian Krickhahn, owner at Krickhahn TV.