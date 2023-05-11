Riedel Supports Remote TV Production in Italy

Wuppertal, Germany (May 11, 2023)—Broadcast production services company NVP has chosen Riedel‘s Simplylive Production Suite to support remote production for Serie B football matches in Italy.

The Simplylive Production Suite provides application layers that can be tuned to specific tasks—slow motion replay, video mixing, audio mixing, graphics, web commentary, multiviewing, master recording, streaming, and referee review—or serves an all-in-one production solution that serves live production. With a touchscreen interface, users can perform tasks such as live switching of cameras and video sources, cueing and scrubbing slow motion replays, controlling audio or adding graphics.

Rather than sending OB trucks and full crews to every stadium for every match, NVP has begun deploying the live multi-camera production platform for selected matches in its Innovation Hub production center. The production center was deployed in Cologno Monzese (Milan) and integrated by Video Progetti, Riedel’s local partner and integrator.

“Serie B is the perfect project for our Simplylive deployment, because it’s complex content with wide national coverage,” said Ivan Pintabona, CTO at NVP. “While our move to these new workflows will allow us to leverage innovation to reduce emissions and improve the editorial plan of the broadcast product, it also gives us the opportunity to ensure a high level of professionalism on all events.”

The company is rolling out the Simplylive Production Suite on a testing basis this season, with plans for more extensive implementation after this first phase. The Simplylive configuration for NVP includes two ViBox servers, each of which may act as an all-in-one production control system or as a slow-motion replay system, depending on the needs of the moment. Each system is designed to support two users and multiple simultaneous operations but can be scaled up to accommodate more. Camera and audio feeds will be sent from each pitch over fiber to the NVP innovation hub in Cologno. The NVP team will use the Simplylive suite for slow-motion replay and third-party tools to handle other aspects of production.