Rob Macomber Joins HEAR Engineering Team

New York, NY (June 6, 2024)—Studio and broadcast engineer Rob Macomber has joined the team of John Harris and Jody Elff at HEAR (Harris-Elff Audio Resources), whose services include audio recording and music mixing for live broadcast.

In addition to being a multiple Grammy and Emmy Award-winning audio engineer, Macomber brings his decades of experience as chief engineer for Jazz at Lincoln Center. The combined team of Harris, Elff and Macomber has over 70 years of professional audio experience in live broadcast music mixing and recording at the highest levels.

“Rob has been a friend and valued colleague in the industry for many years and is a natural fit for the aims of HEAR,” Elff said. “He is highly respected in the field and brings an incredible wealth and diversity of experience to our team.”

“Bringing Rob into the team speaks directly to the core mission statement of HEAR — providing the finest audio expertise in the industry with an experience that speaks to the ever-expanding nature of live music broadcast,” Harris added. “The three of us come from diverse backgrounds in audio and music and that makes us greater than the sum of our parts. We’re thrilled that we’re able to answer these needs with the expanded capabilities of our team.

Prior to joining forces in HEAR, the trio worked together on various leading-edge production approaches in the live broadcast audio sphere. Macomber and Harris introduced mixing in Pro Tools live to broadcast on the MTV VMA’s which has now been adopted widely in the industry. Macomber and Elff also collaborated extensively on the concept of networked mixing surface control over local internal mixers from afar, which has become a key component of HEAR’s remote mixing capabilities.

After graduating from Berklee College of Music with a bachelor’s in jazz composition and orchestration, Macomber cut his teeth at the Omega Recording Studios before being named chief engineer at the Music Studios at Jazz at Lincoln Center for SiriusXM Radio. There, he worked alongside a diverse array of major artists engineering live broadcast events for the likes of Wynton Marsalis, Paul Simon, Sting, Dave Brubeck, and more. During this time, he was also part of the live broadcast audio teams for the 12-12-12 Hurricane Sandy Relief Benefit (featuring the Who, Roger Waters, and Paul McCartney), Justin Timberlake’s 2008 FutureSexLoveShow HBO special, and U2’s 3D concert film U2 3D, among others.

Macomber’s diverse taste in genres and appetite for authentically capturing various shades of the American musical experience has won him multiple Grammy awards for recording and mixing in the best Latin jazz album, best jazz vocal album, best large jazz ensemble album and best regional roots music album categories.