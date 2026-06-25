RTL Deutschland Tests FreeSpeak Cell

Germany (June 25, 2026)—RTL Deutschland successfully deployment and tested the FreeSpeak Cell system during a live event production at Germany’s iconic Nürburgring race circuit, reports the system’s manufacturer, Clear-Com.

The test validated the system’s ability to deliver reliable, low-latency communications across both private and public 5G networks, demonstrating the potential of cellular-based intercom workflows for future broadcast operations, Clear-Com says.

Conducted in collaboration with RTL Deutschland and supported by Deutsche Telekom’s 5G network expertise and connectivity, the proof of concept demonstrated how FreeSpeak Cell can extend communications coverage across large-scale production environments by leveraging existing 5G infrastructure. The test integrated with RTL’s existing communications ecosystem and provided stable connectivity across areas that would traditionally require multiple DECT antennas or additional infrastructure.

By leveraging 5G connectivity, RTL achieved clear audio quality and reliable communications coverage across almost the entire Nürburgring Grand Prix circuit, as well as the paddock and additional production areas including Hatzenbach. The deployment highlighted the advantages of utilizing cellular networks for highly mobile production teams and distributed workflows in complex live event environments.

“For us at RTL, the flexibility of our production workflows is one of our top priorities,” said Jens Schilder, project engineer at RTL Deutschland. “The successful test at the Nürburgring proves that integrating intercom solutions into 5G infrastructures efficiently bridges the last mile of wireless communication. Thanks to FreeSpeak Cell technology, we were able to ensure stable communications coverage across almost the entire Grand Prix circuit, the paddock, and additional production areas without relying on complex infrastructure. This is a decisive step toward fully mobile remote productions that demand the highest standards of latency and reliability.”