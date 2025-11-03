Shure Broadcast Mic Array Captures Billboard Latin Music Awards

Shure’s new DCA901 Broadcast Mic Arrays were used for audience sound design at this year’s Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Miami, FL (November 3, 2025)—When the Billboard Latin Music Awards broadcast from the James L. Knight Center in Miami on October 23, Telemundo viewers got to see some of the best artists in Latin music—but they also heard the audience loud and clear, and that was very much by design.

For the first time, two of the new Shure DCA901 microphones were used for audience capture. Positioned strategically in the venue, the DCA901’s eight lobes served as the centerpiece of the event’s audience sound design. The audio crew for the broadcast included broadcast mixer Anthony Portillo and Music Mixer Carlos Alvarez, alongside FOH engineer Raul Gonzalez, house production mixer Raphael Alkins, and monitors engineer Joe Lizano.

JC Aguila, network audio technical manager at NBC Universal, noted, “The Shure DCA901 added remarkable depth and dimension to our mix, creating a beautifully balanced spatial image in our final broadcast. Combined with the deployment of 24 audience microphones, the two DCA901 units completed the immersive sound environment we aimed to achieve.”

With 20 channels of Shure Axient Digital Wireless Systems and 16 channels of the Shure PSM 1000 In-Ear Monitoring System, provided by Frequency Coordination Group, Shure audio technology was a big part of the event. Additionally, Shure KSM11 capsules were used by the broadcast hosts.

Elsewhere, Laura Pausini used a black bling ADX2 coupled with a Nexadyne 8/S capsule, while Daddy Yankee brought his signature energy to the stage with an AD2/K11N microphone, featuring a PTT (Push-To-Talk) switch. Ozuna chose the KSM9HS capsule for his mic, and Los Pleneros De La Cresta performed with four SM39 headsets on ADX1 packs. Also, Musza and Beéle both used Beta 58As.

Later on, Toño Rosario used a nickel Nexadyne 8/S, Elvis Crespo illuminated the stage with a gold KSM9, La Insuperable had a red bling microphone featuring a Nexadyne 8/S capsule, and Ebenezer Guerra’s performance was delivered with a blue KSM9.