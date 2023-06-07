Signature Post Is All-In on Avid

Hollywood, CA (June 6, 2023)—Hollywood-based TV and film audio postproduction house Signature Post has opened a brand-new multi-mix room facility in Santa Monica, CA built around Avid technology.

Mix Stage A at the Santa Monica facility features the Avid S6 control surface with Pro Tools | HDX mixing and processing engine and Pro Tools | MTRX interface. “Avid Pro Tools and the S6 have become the feature and broadcast mixing standard so there was no question when it came to deciding what equipment should be integrated across our facilities,” said Eric Beam, chief engineer of Signature Post’s Santa Monica location. “We needed to ensure the equipment we chose would meet today’s industry standards, but also ensure longevity well into the future.”

Since its founding in 2019, Signature Post, headquartered in Burbank, CA, has used Avid technology to aid the delivery of audio for episodic projects including Ozark and Better Call Saul and feature films including Chevalier and Ambulance.

The new facility, which opened its doors at the end of last year, features an ADR stage as well as three mix stages equipped with Pro Tools | HDX systems, an expanded three-unit, 24-fader Avid S1 system with Dock and dual-operator, 48-fader Avid S6 consoles.