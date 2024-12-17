Singapore’s Mediacorp Launches IP Testbed Facility

Mediacorp, Singapore’s largest media conglomerate, is continuing its move towards an IP-based infrastructure.

Singapore (December 16, 2024)—Mediacorp, Singapore’s largest media conglomerate, is continuing its move towards an IP-based infrastructure with the implementation of Lawo’s broadcast technology.

Mediacorp, which operates a range of television channels, radio stations, and digital platforms, is using its alternative broadcast center (BBTC) as a testbed for full IP redundancy as part of its strategic upgrade of its main campus at One North.

Lawo’s solution links four studios to the master control room (MCR). The MCR is powered by two fully redundant Lawo Power Core units, providing routing and DSP capabilities. Each Power Core is connected via fiber to AIOX (Audio I/O Extender) units, providing high-capacity audio I/O across the network. The redundant media network provides continuous operations with automatic failover protection.

In the studio setup, each of the four studios is equipped with a 12-fader diamond broadcast console.

VisTool, Lawo’s virtual radio studio control environment, gives engineers visibility and control over the entire system from a single interface. Its design allows for real-time monitoring and management of the Power Core units.

The AIOX extenders bring additional benefits by significantly reducing the footprint and power consumption of the installation.

BCI, the systems integrator for this project, reportedly played a role in overseeing the implementation and configuration of the new system.