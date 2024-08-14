Sound Designer Brings Realism to the Natural World

Ottawa, ON, Canada (August 13, 2024)—Tasked with bringing the excitement of hunting and fishing to the screen, sound designer Howard Sonnenburg turns to software tools from Krotos.

“Fly fishing is less about the gear and more about the destinations and the beauty of being in nature,” Sonnenburg explains. On the outdoor fishing series The New Fly Fisher, he says, “It’s the subtle details, like the rustle of cloth or the quiet clicks of equipment, that really enhance a scene. With Krotos Studio, I’m able to capture essential sounds like river ambiances, bird calls and wind, adding depth and realism. The ability to integrate these natural elements into our episodes is crucial for conveying the true essence of fly fishing.”

​With Krotos Studio, Sonnenburg speeds up his workflow by performing the sound design in real time and dragging the recordings directly into his workstation. For instance, in The New Fly Fisher, capturing the natural sounds of water is crucial, especially for dynamic scenes like a six-pound salmon leaping from the water. Traditional microphones often miss these sounds, necessitating detailed post-production work.

Sonnenburg explains, “Adding the splash sounds as fish move in and out of the boat, and the whooshes for slow-motion casting scenes, has become straightforward with Krotos Studio. I can easily select, play, and drag the sounds right into the timeline.” This functionality reduces editing time, allowing Sonnenburg to focus on creative aspects of sound design.

Sonnenburg also applies his expertise to the French version of Canada in the Rough, a hunting documentary series by the Beasley brothers. “Since it’s a documentary, there isn’t a fully filled Foley track available, which means I often need to create and fill in the missing environmental sounds myself,” he explains.

Utilizing Krotos Reformer Pro, he has developed several presets tailored to the diverse Canadian landscapes, from grassy plains to wetlands. “I can take the dialogue track, duplicate it onto an effects track, and process it through Reformer Pro. This allows me to produce a sound layer that matches the visual action perfectly, making it sound as though the hunters are truly moving through the terrain,” he says.