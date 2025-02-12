Sound Mixer Moves Fast on Passion Project

Los Angeles, CA (February 12, 2025)—Production sound mixer Chris Polczinski has used his Lectrosonics RF gear on numerous films, but the project closest to his heart is Nadine, which he also co-produced.

Polczinski has used a variety of Lectrosonics equipment over the years, from legacy UCR100 receivers and LM-series transmitters to the Digital Hybrid Wireless family, including the SSM micro-compact transmitters he still uses today. His latest end-to-end digital kit includes DSR4 and DSQD four-channel receivers and DBu belt packs.

His portfolio includes the feature film Fall, the upcoming wrestling biopic Queen of the Ring and utility and second unit work on The Offer, as well as prestige sci-fi series For All Mankind. He also just wrapped the feature film In Memoriam, whose cast includes Marc Maron, Sharon Stone and Judy Greer.

Nadine is a Kickstarter-funded short film that Polczinski describes as “the most important thing I did in 2024.” The film, about an actress first trapped and then rejected by the studio system of 1950s Hollywood, was written and directed by his creative and life partner, Tash Ann.

“Because of the shoestring budget, nothing was allowed to go wrong,” he says. “We were packing a lot into each day, and I trusted my baby with Lectrosonics. On Nadine, all the audio had to fit into a bag rig. There was a music and dance number, and we were shooting on a studio lot where every dollar and every minute counted, so we moved very fast.”

He continues, “The DSR4 was a perfect fit for Nadine because it packs so much punch, not to mention four channels, into a single slot-mount space. Because the DSR4s scan for frequencies so quickly, I could be up and running in as little as 10 seconds. The clicky hardware buttons make it easy to navigate the menus with absolute confidence about what I’m selecting at a given moment. Besides that, I never get dropouts, and they’re backward compatible with a huge range of Digital Hybrid transmitters as well as the newest Lectrosonics digital stuff.”

When shoots push the limits of the number of channels he must operate simultaneously, often in a dense RF environment, Polczinski calls upon Lectrosonics Wireless Designer for frequency coordination. “I love Wireless Designer and use it all the time,” he says. “It’s such a fast way to scan, then have command and control of all my wireless. I have the FreqFinder app on my phone, but Wireless Designer is just aware of so much more. It finds radio stations. It finds the second unit’s mixer bags. It finds basically everything that’s in the air and then coordinates around it. That’s amazing.”