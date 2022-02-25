South African Community Radio Gets AoIP Boost

South Africa (February 25, 2022)—In South Africa, the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) and pro audio systems integrator Experience Audio Solutions are helping the country’s community radio stations take advantage of new audio-over-IP technology, including Clarec’s Type R mixing console.

The MDDA works with the South African government to assist in developing community and small commercial media across the country and provides funding and media education for local community operators. There are 285 licensed community radio stations in South Africa, 212 on air, and 156 funded by the MDAA. Community radio listenership in South Africa garners roughly eight million people.

Experience Audio Solutions works closely with Calrec’s South African distributor, Wild & Marr, on these projects. Tumelo Maimela, managing director at Experience Audio Solutions, said, “There’s been no analogue output for five years, so all the output is digital, but IP introduces many other benefits. It makes it easy to access the console from anywhere in the world, and this is a huge benefit when it comes to not only creating new, dynamic workflows even for really small stations, but also when it comes to helping with installations or troubleshooting as stations develop their understanding of this new technology.”

Eldos FM in Johannesburg is the most recent station to take delivery of a Calrec Type R through MDDA funding. The station, which launched in 2008 and has 60,000 listeners, now has one Type R for Radio with six fader panels and a large soft panel in each of its two new studios. Southside FM in Durban is currently being outfitted with a Type R, and Giyana FM is next.