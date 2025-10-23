Space City Launches a Console Upgrade

Houston, TX (October 23, 2025)—Space City Home Network (SCHN) has upgraded its audio control room with an SSL System T S300-32 audio console as the broadcaster continues to build out its Dante network infrastructure.

“The System T was the natural progression from the C10 that we had previously,” Chris Frazier, chief broadcast engineer, says. SCHN’s C10 came from NBC News in Los Angeles when the Houston facility was under different ownership. “We continued to use a C10 that was manufactured in 2011 all the way until this year, so we got a good 13 years out of it,” he comments.

​Based in Houston, TX, SCHN is a regional sports network that provides coverage of games by the local Major League Baseball and National Basketball Association teams across a five-state area via satellite, cable and OTT providers. It broadcasts about 250 games annually.

The network’s production facility is connected to the teams’ local sports venues via dark fibre. Video and audio feeds are taken directly from the respective venues, with the production team located at SCHN’s facility. Road games for both teams are produced from the SCHN studio. Following the installation of the System T, Frazier says, “We’ve already extended our network so we’re now doing our pre- and post-game shows with Dante across the dark fiber network.”

​San Francisco-based Advanced Systems Group LLC (ASG), which is headquartered in the Bay Area with an office in London, supplied and integrated the new System T platform, having provided asset management, archive and broadcast equipment to SCHN’s previous owner’s regional sports network facilities around the country.

The commissioning of the new System T was scheduled during a four-day break from live productions. ​Decommissioning of the C10 started on a Saturday, Frazier reports: “The System T configuration process started Monday morning, by Wednesday morning we were capable of doing a complete show and by Thursday afternoon, we were trained and fully operational. SSL’s support manager, Richard Wand, was awesome.”