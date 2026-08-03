SSL Readies for IBC 2026

Oxford, U.K. (August 3, 2026)—At IBC 2026, SSL will respond to the broadcast industry’s shift to more flexible production platforms with a demonstration of its evolving System T audio platform.

The company will demonstrate how its System T ecosystem delivers scale with a range of physical and virtualized user interfaces as part of its software-defined Virtual Tempest Engine (VTE) for deployment across both on-prem and cloud workflows.

Handling up to 256 processing paths and with support for all immersive audio formats, System T’s VTE can be located on-prem on a standard COTS server, on public cloud infrastructures, or use a hybrid of both. Delivering the ultimate in scalability, it can be accessed from any System T surface, whether that is a virtualized controller on a PC, a compact desktop tile, or a top-of-the-range S500 console.

​Berny Carpenter, SSL broadcast product manager, comments, “At IBC, SSL is previewing enhancements to VTE’s software-based processing engine as part of our commitment to align with the EBU’s Dynamic Media Facility (DMF) project. The idea of accessing a shared server stack that can host all the production software a facility needs, with users spinning up whichever tools a given job requires, is a powerful driver for broadcasters focused on reducing costs and maximizing their investment to deliver a broader range of content.

“The DMF project and the associated Media eXchange Layer (MXL) development aims to solve many of the real-time challenges of moving to software-defined workflows. It vastly reduces compute by enabling containerized software functions from multiple vendors to utilize shared memory to transfer video, audio, and metadata on the same server.

SSL’s compact µVTE, which provides 96 virtualized processing paths and delivers the brand’s lowest entry point to virtualized production, also makes its IBC debut, as does the Net I/O ST 2110 Bridge, a high-capacity, standalone ST 2110 and Dante converter.