Swiss Broadcast Producer Launches AoIP OB Truck

Switzerland (October 30, 2025)—Swiss broadcast service provider brutal güet has launched a new OB vehicle based entirely on Lawo’s AoIP infrastructure.

At the heart of the vehicle’s audio production setup is a Lawo mc²56 MkIII production console with 48 faders, running on a redundant A__UHD Core licensed for 256 DSP channels. The core itself features a software-defined architecture providing up to 1,024 DSP channels within a compact 1RU housing. With native support for SMPTE ST2110, AES67 and RAVENNA, the system enables fully IP-based signal processing.

Signal distribution is handled by Lawo A__stage80 and A__stage48 I/O units. The A__stage80 offers 32 mic/line inputs, 32 line outputs, and eight AES3 stereo I/Os, and supports ST2022-7 protection switching for redundant networking. Both models are equipped with Class-A microphone preamps, MADI interfaces and dual IP ports.

The entire AoIP infrastructure is managed via Lawo HOME, the cloud-native control and management platform for IP-based media networks. HOME automatically detects compatible devices, integrates them into the network, and enables centralized configuration through a user interface.

The OB truck was designed, integrated, and project-managed by German system integrator Broadcast Solutions and is based on its Streamline concept, tailored to brutal güet’s specific operational needs. The interior layout follows a clear workflow structure. The center section accommodates the Lawo mc²56 MkIII console, installed perpendicular to the driving direction to maintain direct line-of-sight between the audio engineer and the director. A side window further enhances communication.

Jonas Zurbriggen, COO of brutal güet, comments, “The combination of the mc²56 and HOME has fundamentally streamlined our production workflows. We can configure complex setups in no time, automatically integrate devices into the network and react flexibly to new requirements—without manual IP configuration or lengthy prep work.”