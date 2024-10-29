swXtch.io and Telos Alliance Join Forces

swXtch.io has joined forces with Telos Alliance to enable scalable broadcast intercom in the cloud.

New York, NY (October 29, 2024)—swXtch.io has joined forces with Telos Alliance to enable scalable broadcast intercom in the cloud at low latency with features, functionality and mission-critical performance comparable to on-prem systems.

The first live deployment of the technical collaboration took place this summer for a major sports event. cloudSwXtch provided the gateway to help live production teams from a major global broadcaster and a regional sports network use Telos Infinity VIP’s virtual intercom platform from anywhere on the planet. Telos Infinity VIP eliminates the traditional intercom matrix, bringing live voice and contribution audio into the IT backbone without concerns of exceeding the number of available ports. Its networked architecture allows broadcasters and content producers to recreate a multipoint on-prem intercom configuration within a virtual environment.

swXtch.io is a wholly-owned subsidiary of IEX Group, Inc.

cloudSwXtch simplifies the connectivity of Telos Infinity VIP software panels from Europe, North America and elsewhere with the physical on-prem communications system, while essentially eliminating delays on live voice communications. The expanse of the virtual panel architecture will also allow production teams to better support multi-language broadcasts, which will include 22 languages throughout Europe.

swXtch.io and Telos Alliance will continue to collaborate on cloud networking ecosystem initiatives moving forward, with a focus on helping for TV and radio businesses extend on-prem systems to the cloud.