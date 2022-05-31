Tascam Portacapture X8 Recorder Adds Wireless Sync

Santa Fe Springs, CA (May 31, 2022)—Tascam and Atomos have teamed to add wireless Bluetooth synchronization to the Tascam Portacapture X8 High Resolution Adaptive Multi-Recorder.

With the addition of an optional Tascam AK-BT1 Bluetooth dongle for the Portacapture X8 and either of two newly announced Atomos Connect devices—AtomX SYNC or Ultrasync Blue timecode sync adapters—videographers and audio professionals alike can wirelessly synchronize the Portacapture X8’s 8-track recording capability using 192 kHz / 32-bit float point recording technology with video cameras, including DSLR and Mirrorless models.

Used as the master timecode device, the Atomos Ultrasync Blue is a wireless timecode adapter that can synchronize any compatible camera and the Portacapture X8/AK-BT1 using Atomos AirGlu connectivity. With wireless Bluetooth transmission up to 30 meters for as many as six devices, the combined system provides greater freedom to shoot from creative angles using smaller, more mobile cameras.

This setup can be expanded with the addition of the Atomos Ultrasync One, which offers the ability to function either as a transmitter timecode server or as a receiver client device. Using the Ultrasync One as the Master Timecode source, a more sophisticated camera setup can receive a direct timecode feed while the Ultrasync One wirelessly sends timecode to the Ultrasync Blue, which in turn, can wirelessly feed the Tascam Portacapture X8/AK-BT1 plus a variety of other devices.

For production environments using either the Atomos Shogun Connect, Ninja V or Ninja V+ to record and monitor on-set, the Atomos AtomX Sync is yet another solution. Mounted to the rear panel of either the Ninja V/V+, the AtomX Sync connects multiple Atomos devices, cameras and audio recorders using RF wireless technology.

To facilitate wireless timecode synchronization via Bluetooth, the Portacapture X8 control app will be updated to include the tools necessary to use this new wireless sync function. Other commercial apps will also be compatible, including Apogee Metarecorder, Mavis Pro Camera, and MovieSlate 8 Logging.