Tech-Forward Virtual Radio Studio Unveiled in Rwanda

Cisco switches for the distribution of video, audio and control throughout the facility, a Lawo virtual mixer, and a Multicam video system that automatically responds to mic signals.

In Rwanda’s capital city, Kigali, 94.3 Royal FM has unveiled a new broadcasting studio based on Lawo virtual radio solutions, making it the first pure IP radio station in East Africa.

By eliminating traditional XLR cables, the station now relies on a Cisco switch for the distribution of video and audio signals (AES67) and control throughout the facility. At the heart of the setup is a Lawo virtual mixer. The inclusion of the Multicam video system, which automatically responds to microphone signals and is controlled by the audio mixer, offers listeners and viewers an immersive experience unparalleled in the region.

Flexibility and efficiency are further enhanced by the AVT IP telephone hybrid, which manages all incoming calls with ease. The studio’s design ensures minimal power consumption, fewer cables and reduced equipment, all while significantly boosting productivity.

Social media platforms like WhatsApp can be effortlessly integrated, transforming any gaming PC into a media source. This revolutionary setup allows for remote control of the system and enables customized audio experiences for different shows.

“At Royal FM, we are not just adopting the latest technology but redefining the future of broadcasting in Rwanda,” says Professor Simon Gicharu, Royal FM group chairman. “By integrating cutting-edge systems like Lawo, MultiCAM, AVT, Ravenna and AES67, we challenge the status quo and push the boundaries of what radio can be. This innovation reflects our commitment to excellence and our vision for a more connected, dynamic and forward-thinking Rwanda.

“Our mission is to revolutionize radio by integrating advanced technology, ensuring seamless compatibility with new media, reducing costs and delivering an exceptional experience to our audience,” he continues. “Thanks to Fred Martin Kiwalabye, the head technical engineer at Mediacity Ads Ltd., for spearheading this innovative project. We are proud to be at the forefront of this technological advancement.”