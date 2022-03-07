The Final Stretch: CAS Voting Ends Tuesday, Oscar Voting Starts on St. Pat’s

Los Angeles, CA (March 7, 2022)—It’s been what feels like one of the longest awards seasons ever, but Hollywood’s annual race for the gold is in the final stretch.
For the nominees of the MPSE Golden Reel Awards, the campaigning is already over. Voting ended this past Friday, and the results will be announced this Sunday at the 69th Golden Reel Awards ceremony.
Meanwhile, voting for the CAS Awards ends tomorrow, March 8, with the eventual results being announced Saturday, March 19, at the 58th Annual CAS Awards ceremony.
Final voting for the Academy Awards beings on St. Patricks Day, March 17, and continues on until ending on Tuesday, March 22. Five days later, the results will be announced before the telecast of the 94th Oscars on March 27.
OSCARS
03/17/22 Finals voting begins
03/22/22 Finals voting ends
03/27/22 94th Oscars Telecast
CAS AWARDS
03/08/22 Final Voting Ends
03/19/22 58th Annual CAS Awards
MPSE GOLDEN REEL AWARDS
03/13/22 69th Golden Reel Awards