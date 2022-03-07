The Final Stretch: CAS Voting Ends Tuesday, Oscar Voting Starts on St. Pat’s

It’s been what feels like one of the longest awards seasons ever, but Hollywood’s annual race for the gold is in the final stretch.

Los Angeles, CA (March 7, 2022)—It’s been what feels like one of the longest awards seasons ever, but Hollywood’s annual race for the gold is in the final stretch.

For the nominees of the MPSE Golden Reel Awards, the campaigning is already over. Voting ended this past Friday, and the results will be announced this Sunday at the 69th Golden Reel Awards ceremony.

Meanwhile, voting for the CAS Awards ends tomorrow, March 8, with the eventual results being announced Saturday, March 19, at the 58th Annual CAS Awards ceremony.

Final voting for the Academy Awards beings on St. Patricks Day, March 17, and continues on until ending on Tuesday, March 22. Five days later, the results will be announced before the telecast of the 94th Oscars on March 27.

OSCARS

03/17/22 Finals voting begins

03/22/22 Finals voting ends

03/27/22 94th Oscars Telecast

CAS AWARDS

03/08/22 Final Voting Ends

03/19/22 58th Annual CAS Awards

MPSE GOLDEN REEL AWARDS

03/13/22 69th Golden Reel Awards