THX Licenses VisiSonics 3D Tech

San Francisco, CA (April 29, 2022)—THX has licensed certain 3D audio and personalization technologies from VisiSonics and is incorporating them into products including THX Spatial Audio tools for game developers and music producers, and advance THX audio personalization for headset manufacturers.

The creator tools that will result from this collaboration include THX Spatial Audio plug-ins for game engines from which game developers can creatively integrate immersive audio into video games, or game offerings in the Metaverse.

Further, the companies are said to be collaborating on content creation tools and plug-ins for musicians, producers and engineers. This agreement also extends the audio personalization offering from THX to include PHRTF, personal head-related transfer function tools for headset designers, and tools for developing immersive audiogram products in the burgeoning hearable technology field.

VisiSonics RealSpace 3D Spatial Audio is a proprietary physics-based technology that provides rendered or digitally simulated sound. VisiSonics technology is also expected to be a part of anticipated THX offerings in the emerging market of hearable technology.