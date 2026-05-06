Touring Europe with Long-Distance Comms

Dartford, U.K. (May 6, 2026)—During the bicycle racing season, Glenn Willems, chief RF communications engineer at Gravity Media, is responsible for wireless comms over distances of 100 miles or more.

Throughout the racing season, which runs from February through October, Willems and his team support major cycling events such as the Tour of Italy, Tour of Denmark and numerous international marathons, including those in Berlin, Vienna, Amsterdam and Rotterdam. To meet these challenges, Willems frequently turns to Wisycom, integrating a range of the company’s RF over Fiber and wireless solutions into Gravity Media’s workflows.

“The wireless part of the communication is absolutely critical,” Willems explains. “It’s all live television, so our broadcast simply has to work.”

Wisycom solutions often play a role in creative, problem-solving scenarios, such as during the Berlin Marathon, where Willems was tasked with enabling a reporter to conduct live interviews while riding a bike alongside runners. “It was a rather particular request,” he laughs. “We had to find a way to get that wireless microphone signal into our transmission system while everything was moving.”

The solution involved using Wisycom MCR42 camera receivers, integrated directly into the video link system. “If you looked at it, you might realize we weren’t operating like a professional scripted TV or film production team,” he admits, “but it worked extremely well. That’s the kind of outside-the-box thinking we often need, and Wisycom made that possible. Thanks to the MCR42’s multiband and multi-compatible capabilities, we were even able to integrate third-party microphones without issue.”

Gravity Media also regularly relies on Wisycom for large-scale and non-traditional infrastructure deployments, where the brand’s MFL RF over fiber system has proven especially valuable. “The MFL is a modular system, so you can really mix and match and configure it the way you like,” Willems explains. “That flexibility is a huge benefit, especially for environments like concerts, large events or complex outside broadcasts.”

The Gravity Media team also deployed the MFL system on a major stadium installation, where the TV compound was 700 to 800 meters from the field of play. “Doing that with traditional wireless intercom methods would have been cumbersome and very expensive,” Willems says.