Turning Point Broadcast Ministry Updates Consoles

Lakeside, CA (March 26, 2025)—Broadcast ministry Turning Point has updated its facilities near San Diego with the delivery of three new SSL mixing consoles for its TV studio, control room and remote truck.

Turning Point recently completed the integration of an SSL System T S500 broadcast audio platform into the control room of its new TV Studio 1. An SSL Live L100 Plus console with a 16-fader Remote Tile has been installed in the studio to mix audio for the audience. A System T S500m—a streamlined chassis version intended for mobile audio applications—has also been delivered for integration into the ministry’s remote broadcast truck.

Turning Point has a long history with SSL, having installed a C200 broadcast console when the company built its remote truck in 2008. “I really wanted to stay in the SSL family,” Eric “Ric” Seaberg, Turning Point’s longtime chief engineer, says.

​He continues, “It’s so easy to mix on C200 and the System T is even better. Especially as a music mixer, I find it so much easier to mix, because you’re not fighting with a bad quality signal. You’re starting out with great preamps so you’re not having to clean things up; you’re just balancing the music, and that’s even more so with the System T, because the mic preamps and the processing are a double step better than the C200.”

​Both System T S500s have dual redundant engines with 256 processing paths and are configured with 48+2 faders. In the 6,500-square-foot studio, which seats about 150 people, the L100 Plus provides 24+2 faders with the associated Remote Tile. A pair of SSL Net I/O SB 16.12 and four SB i16 interfaces support 96 inputs from the stage while an SB 32.24 is positioned at front-of-house for audience microphones and other sources. The truck system travels with a pair of SB 32.24 stageboxes.

“The entire ecosystem, tying the System T in and having the L100 Plus tied into that, with the Remote Tile, and sharing the stageboxes in terms of gain adjustments and so forth, is very, very nice,” says Greg Praniewicz, the facility’s engineer-in-charge.

The facility’s production area, encompassing five control rooms and five edit bays, is already networked over Dante, and will soon expand to include six more edit suites, Seaberg reports.