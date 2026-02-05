U.K. Mixer Talks Tools for Broadcast Audio

London, UK (February 5, 2026)―Sound designer and post-production sound mixer Mike Aiton, who began his career at the BBC and built a home studio in 2002, has become known for his adaptability and broadcast-ready audio.

Aiton works across a variety of genres and often pre-mixes projects for other mixers, ensuring they receive clean, intelligible audio that aligns with their creative vision. His early adoption of a home studio also made him a go-to choice for directors who valued a safe, comfortable and collaborative environment without the costs associated with the post houses clustered in London’s Soho area.

To enhance his creativity, Aiton has integrated multiple Nugen Audio plug-ins into his workflow over time, each serving a critical role in achieving broadcast-ready results. Among these is the VisLM loudness metering plug-in, which he says is a constant presence in every session.

“VisLM has advanced automation features that adapt loudness calculations to changes in the timeline without requiring a full re-analysis,” he explains. “With other meters, if you make a small change you have to re-measure the whole program, but with VisLM, if I add something—say a big explosion, it knows exactly where I made the change and recalculates only that part, while keeping the entire program’s loudness accurate. That kind of intelligence saves me hours.”

Another essential tool for Aiton is the brand’s latest DialogCheck speech intelligibility plug-in, which he recently tested while working on the dialogue pre-mix for the BAFTA-winning BBC children’s drama, Jamie Johnson FC. With young actors whose diction is not always precise, clarity was crucial. “Dialogue is the story in that kind of show; if it’s not clear, you might as well go home,” he says. “DialogCheck is another traffic light in the system to help ensure the audience can follow every word.”

For delivery, Aiton often relies on LM-Correct as a final safeguard before sending mixes to clients. “It’s belt and braces,” he says. “I’ll always do a safety check before anything leaves the factory. Even though I’ve watched my mixes through and metered them all the way, LM-Correct is the final reassurance that my stems are ready for broadcast. In post-production, you can’t afford nasty surprises, they cost time and money—but LM-Correct ensures that doesn’t happen.”