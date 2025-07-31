UK’s Tall Audio Boosts Immersive Capabilities

London, U.K. (July 31, 2025)—U.K. sound specialist Tall Audio has upgraded the 32-fader SSL System T S300 console in the company’s Sound Mobile 2 immersive production unit.

Founded by sound supervisors Alex Wrigglesworth and Paul Stadden in 2010, Tall Audio works on a range of productions including The Martin Lewis Money Show, Springwatch for the BBC, film premieres and remote and in-person motorsport events for TNT Sports. The company also works with high-end broadcast and OTT music clients, including Amazon and Apple Music.

Switching out the desk’s S300 fader tiles for newly added S400 tiles is expected to provide operators with more direct channel information on the control surface. “A lot of the work we do is a hybrid of film, music and broadcast, and clients like Apple Music are pushing the boundaries of content creation with full cinematic cameras and spatial audio,” Wrigglesworth says. “Apple has been a significant force in driving the development of spatial audio and specifies the 7.1.4 format for all its in-house post-production teams. It means we have to work closely with them to meet their needs and there is always a lot going on at these events.

“We often run up to 100 independent comms units and coordinate film-style camera teams where each camera has a team of three or four people with grips and focus pullers. Dealing with that level of communication means the main control room is very busy.”