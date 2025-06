Meet the audio team behind the spectacular sounds of ‘Andor: A Star Wars Story,’ Season Two in this exclusive Mix video panel.



Mix’s Tom Kenny sits down with the ‘Andor: A Star Wars Story’ sound team—re-recording mixer/supervising sound editor David Accord, production sound mixer Danny Hambrock and music mixer Geoff Foster—to discuss the complex audio challenges they faced in Season Two, particularly Episode 208, “Who Are You?”