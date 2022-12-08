VIDEO: The Sound of ‘Elvis’

The audio team behind Baz Luhrman's hit biopic, "Elvis," discusses its work, challenges and successes bringing the sound of The King to the big screen.

The Sound of Elvis — Presented by Warner Bros. Pictures.

In Elvis, director Baz Luhrman revisits the life of America’s most enduring pop idol, told primarily through the eyes of the artist’s controversial manager, Colonel Tom Parker, who looks back at their initial meeting and traces the genesis of Elvis Presley’s stardom. Join moderator Tom Kenny, co-editor of Mix, as he speaks with the audio team behind the hit biopic, including Wayne Pashley, Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer/Re-Recording Mixer; Michael Keller, Re-Recording Mixer; and Andy Nelson, Re-Recording Mixer.

